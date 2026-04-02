ArtsBuild Opens ‘Arts Build Communities’ Grants For Local Nonprofits

ArtsBuild invites non-profit organizations in Hamilton County to apply for the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities (ABC) grants of up to $5,000 for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.

Organizations must complete the grant application online by 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 1, 2026.

As the grant administrator for Hamilton County, ArtsBuild is offering an informational session about the grant via Zoom on Tuesday, April 14,2026 at 10:00 am EDT. A recording will also be available for those who cannot attend on ArtsBuild’s YouTube Channel after the meeting.

Register for the Informational Zoom Session: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/EpQ_14SnTIKG8bRnVi6gQQ

ABC Grant Application and Guidelines: tnartscommission.org/grants/arts-build-communities-grant/.

Currently funded ABC organizations include the AIM Center, Art To Empower, Be the Change Youth Initiative, Chattanooga Public Library, City of Red Bank, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center, Songbirds Foundation, and SPLASH Arts.

For questions, contact Brianna Jones, Programs and Grants Coordinator, at (423) 777-4217 or brianna@artsbuild.com.

To learn more about ArtsBuild’s programs, grant opportunities, and community impact, visit artsbuild.com.