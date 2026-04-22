ArtsBuild To Host Periscope Pitch Night, Artist Entrepreneur Showcase

Mark your calendar for an exciting evening celebrating creativity, innovation, and local talent. ArtsBuild and TVFCU invite the public to the 2026 Periscope Pitch Night and Artist Entrepreneur Showcase on Wednesday, May 6 from 6 to 9 pm at the R.I.S.E. Chattanooga Community Arts Space located at 2901 Taylor Street in Chattanooga.

Held as part of Chattanooga Entrepreneur Week, this free, public event highlights how artists become trained entrepreneurs.

The evening will spotlight some of Chattanooga’s most inspiring emerging artist-entrepreneurs as they pitch their creative business ideas live on stage — competing for cash prizes and valuable business support. Attendees will also enjoy the Artist Entrepreneur Showcase, where local creators will share their work and their journeys in building sustainable artistic careers.

The event will be emceed by Alexis Willis and will feature special guest speaker Rosetta Greer. Finalists for this year’s Periscope CHA Pitch Night include:

Each finalist has spent the past several months developing entrepreneurial skills through the Periscope CHA program — an artist training initiative that helps creatives build sustainable businesses around their work.

Launched in Chattanooga in 2023, Periscope CHA has supported 35 artists through 10 weeks of in-depth business training and six months of hands-on mentorship. The program brings together leaders from the arts, business, finance, and media sectors to guide participants in launching or growing their ventures.

Join ArtsBuild and TVFCU in cheering on these incredible artists as they take the stage, share their visions and take bold steps toward their dreams. RSVP to this event for free by visiting Periscope CHA: Pitch Night & Artist Entrepreneur Showcase RSVP.

Local creators interested in sharing their work during the Artist Entrepreneur Showcase should their information through ArtsBuild’s Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Info Form.