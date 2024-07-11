ArtsBuild Unveils Expanded Arts Venue Guide To Support Local Artists

ArtsBuild is proud to announce the release of the updated and expanded Arts Venue Guide, a comprehensive resource designed to meet the evolving needs of artists in Chattanooga-Hamilton County.

Initially launched in 2022, the guide has grown from 14 pages to an extensive 29 pages, reflecting ArtsBuild’s commitment to documenting and supporting the vibrant local arts community and supporting the $191 million in economic activity the nonprofit arts sector infuses into our local economy each year.

The Arts Venue Guide was developed in response to feedback from artists from a variety of disciplines who expressed a need for accessible spaces and resources to support their creative endeavors.

This guide consolidates available facilities, including visual arts studios, rehearsal and performance spaces for music, dance, and theatre, into a single, easy-to-navigate document.

"Artists play a crucial role in the cultural and economic vitality of Chattanooga and Hamilton County," said Jules Jackson, Program Coordinator at ArtsBuild. "By expanding the Arts Venue Guide, we aim to provide artists and the broader community with the tools they need to thrive and continue enriching our communities with their creativity."

The Arts Venue Guide is available for download at https://artsbuild.com/programs.