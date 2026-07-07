ArtsBuild’s Periscope CHA 2027 Artist Entrepreneur Applications Now Open

ArtsBuild is accepting applications for its 2027 Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training program now through August 7, 2026.

All working artists looking to transform their creative passions into thriving businesses are encouraged to apply. There is no application fee, and if accepted, the program participation fee is on a sliding scale of $50 - $500 based on income, and payment plans are available.

Periscope, originally created by the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, has been empowering artists for over a decade. Launched in 2014, arrived in Chattanooga in 2023. It features a 10-week intensive curriculum followed by six months of personalized mentorship, culminating in the celebrated Pitch Night and Entrepreneur Expo, sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union.

The pitch event is a vibrant celebration where Periscope artists showcase their entrepreneurial skills for the chance to take home cash prizes up to $10,000.

Artists, artisans, musicians, performers, makers, and creative entrepreneurs of all artistic disciplines in the Greater Chattanooga region are invited to apply for the Periscope CHA Class of 2027.

ArtsBuild is also offering two Informational Sessions for potential applicants on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with a virtual session at 10:30 am and an in-person session at 5:30 pm. RSVP to one of the sessions at artsbuild.com/periscope.

ArtsBuild is deeply grateful for the following sponsors and supporters of Periscope CHA: Benwood Foundation, City of Chattanooga, The Howard Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, The Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund, RISE Chattanooga, The Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement, Tennessee Department of Economic Development, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, and United Way of Greater Chattanooga.