ArtsBuild’s Tech Goes Home For Teen Artists Now Accepting Registrations

ArtsBuild is excited to announce its next class series of the Tech Goes Home program, tailored specifically for aspiring teen artists.

The workshop will take place from May 4 - 8, 2026, offering local students the digital tools and skills necessary to thrive in the modern creative economy.

In today’s landscape, being an artist requires more than just a paintbrush or a sketchbook; it requires digital literacy.

Taught by Mr. Domonique Whitaker, the engaging week-long course is designed to bridge the digital divide, providing teens with the hardware and knowledge to achieve college and career-readiness goals.

Program Details

Dates: May 4 - 8, 2026

Time: 4:30 - 7:30 pm

Location: ArtsBuild, 301 E 11th Street #300, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Registration Deadline: March 31, 2026

The ArtsBuild Tech Goes Home for the Arts program is made possible by generous support from Tennessee Department of Education and the City of Chattanooga. Thanks to their support, teens who successfully complete the program will receive a free, brand new Chromebook, ensuring that their creative journey continues long after the class ends.

Space is limited, and teens from 8th grade to early college are eligible. The deadline to secure a spot is March 31, 2026. For more information on eligibility and to register, please visit https://forms.gle/Rni8TN9Gaz7drr5c6.