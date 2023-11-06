Chattanooga's Association For Visual Arts announces two separate upcoming exhibits this month.

At AVA’s Frazier Avenue Gallery: The 2023 AVA Member Salon Show. Featuring artwork from 110 local and regional artists. Each year, around the holiday season, AVA hosts their largest exhibit to showcase the wide range of work and talents of our roster of member artists.

Modeled after the 18th century French Salon, the works will be displayed floor to ceiling in the gallery. This year, AVA has grown to include over 300 members, with around a third of them participating in this exhibit. There will be something for everyone, from painting to ceramics, jewelry to sculpture and more.

Opening reception is Wednesday, November 8th from 6-9 PM at AVA. Beverages provided. The exhibit will run through December 23rd. Our neighbors at In-Town Gallery are also hosting their November opening on the 18th at the same time so there will be a lot of art festivities on the North Shore that evening.

AVA @ the INCubator, Hamilton County Business Development Center: Cohort #3 Group Exhibit: Andy Ramirez, Meagen Rice and Rea Shaw. Started earlier in 2023, AVA launched an artist mentorship and exhibition program to help emerging artists with their professional goals.

The program lasts for around three months and includes a public exhibit, support with core documents (artist statement, CVs, bios, etc), work towards particular professional goals and a public artist talk event at the end of the exhibit.

On Friday evening, November 17th from 6-9 PM, we are hosting the opening reception of the third cohort of artists at the Hamilton County BDC at 100 Cherokee Avenue. The reception is open to the public and will feature photography, painting and mixed media works from three local artists on three floors of the building.

Featuring Andy Ramirez, Meagen Rice and Rea Shaw. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Parking is available at Renaissance Park and visitors can walk across the street to the main entrance.

For more information about the AVA and our Exhibition Schedule, visit the main AVA website – www.avarts.org – or contact Tim Goldsmith, Curator and Education Director at AVA, at tim@avarts.org, or contact the AVA main office at (423) 265-4282