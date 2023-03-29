Association For Visual Arts Selected To Manage “AVA @ the INCubator” Program

The Association for Visual Arts has been selected as the new managers and curators of “AVA @ the INCubator” collection and program inside the Hamilton County Business Development Center.

Under the new management, “AVA @ the INCubator” transitions into a professional development program for emerging artists, AVA announces.

Launched as “Art at the INCubator” by Gail Rich through Jumpstart Art, the collection began as an art loan program to display local artwork inside the BDC. In 2023, AVA received an invitation to take over management of BDC art displays and is now shifting to a three-month rotation of small group exhibits in the BDC’s two main floor lobbies and main entrance corridor.

Located near AVA’s main gallery, the INCubator is a three-year, progressive development program of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce for nascent entrepreneurs that capitalizes on the synergy of the BDC’s unique entrepreneurial ecosystem – made up of about 50 startup businesses – providing clients with shared administrative services, manufacturing and office space, training workshops, use of a state-of-the-art Technology Conference Center and access to free on-site business counseling from the Tennessee Small Business Development Center.

This new partnership functions in alliance with AVA’s goal of supporting local emerging artists through professional development and exhibition opportunities. In January, AVA opened applications for the program’s inaugural cohort. Selected artists work with AVA’s curator and education director in two or three person cohorts to create a small group exhibit to display and sell local artwork.

“This is a great opportunity for new or emerging artists who need or want support with some of the nuts and bolts of managing an art practice with the goal of then applying or submitting work to galleries, exhibits and opportunities outside of the Chattanooga area. It is only open to artists who are not currently represented by any gallery. Keep an eye out for open calls throughout the year to submit work and apply,” Tim Goldsmith, Curator, Education Director, AVA says.

The first cohort includes three local artists, April Van Brunt, Katie Aronat and Meredith Olinger. Their work is on display at the BDC from March 31 to July 7.

To welcome the first cohort, AVA is holding an opening reception at the BDC on Friday, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Parking is available in the Renaissance Park Parking Lot. BDC’s entrance is wheelchair accessible with the exhibit taking place through the building’s three floors, accessible through elevator. Light refreshments are available.

Learn more about AVA, here.

Apply for AVA @ the INCubator’s next cohort, here.

Learn more about the INCubator, here.