AVA’s New Art Exhibits Will Open June 13, Featuring The Color Yellow

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) is pleased to announce its next temporary gallery exhibitions, which will open to the public on Friday, June 13.

The main exhibition will be The Color Yellow: An AVA Member Thematic Show. AVA put a call out to their member base in April, looking for artworks that explored, utilized or emphasized the color yellow, whether through use of pigment, through meaning and symbolism, subject matter, emotion, art historical references, composition, etc.

AVA’s members responded in droves, and the exhibit will feature 108 artworks from 108 local artist members! The show will feature paintings, sculptures, printmaking, jewelry, and more.

In addition, AVA will be debuting two smaller exhibits and installations. In the gallery’s rear vestibule, inside the River Street entrance, there will be a retrospective of all past posters from 4 Bridges Arts Festival from 2002-2025, honoring the festival’s 25th anniversary this year.

And, in the gallery’s window-front stage area along the Frazier Avenue side of the building, there will be an installation by glass artist Candice Stuart, titled My Glass Menagerie.

This immersive installation features a playful and luminous collection of sculptures assembled from decades of discarded materials. Each piece explores balance, form, and light – inviting viewers into a world of reflection, transformation, and quiet delight.

There will be an opening reception for all three exhibits on Friday, June 13, 6-9pm, at the AVA Gallery, located at 30 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37405.

The shows will remain open to the public through July 18.

AVA’s regular open hours are Wednesday & Thursday, 12-5pm, Friday & Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 12-5pm.

For more information about these exhibits at the AVA Gallery, contact Tim Goldsmith, Curator and Education Director, at tim@avarts.org, or contact the AVA main office at (423) 265-4282.