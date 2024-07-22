AVA Celebrates Members Juried Show And INCubator Mentorship

The Association for Visual Arts would like to invite everyone to join them on Friday, August 9th for the opening reception of their annual AVA Members Juried Show at their main gallery on Frazier Ave. in the heart of the North Shore.

Each year, three judges are carefully selected by curator Tim Goldsmith to facilitate their Awards program. The award categories include one Best in Show and three Jurors’ Choice awards. The winner will be granted a solo exhibit at AVA’s main gallery in 2025.

To create more exhibit opportunities for AVA Members, starting this year the three Jurors' Choice nominees will be awarded a Group Exhibition in AVA’s Landis Gallery in 2025, as well.

High-stakes awards mean high-caliber art, which means this is a show you won’t want to miss.

The show opens on August 9th with the opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will stay on exhibition through September 20th, 2024

But there's more to AVA than just the North Shore gallery: AVA @ the INCubator started in 2023 as an artist mentorship and exhibition program designed to help emerging artists achieve their professional goals.

Each cohort receives approximately three months of the program, which includes a public exhibit, support with core documents (artist statements, CVs, bios, etc.), work towards a particular professional goal, and a public artist talk event at the exhibit's end.

And AVA is excited to introduce the 5th cohort of this program:

Nina Pearl Grauley (Painting/Illustration)

Lisa Houser (Mosaics)

Linnea Moody (Photography)

Sofia Rudakevych (Painting/Mixed Media)

These talented emerging artists will have their work on display on all three floors of the Hamilton County Business Development Center on Cherokee Blvd in Chattanooga's North Shore until late October.

The BDC is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’re an artist interested in applying to the AVA @ the INCubator program, they are now accepting applications for 2025. Find all the details on our website at www.avarts.org