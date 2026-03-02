AVA Gallery Highlights Wearable Art And Jewelry With Their New March Exhibit

The AVA Gallery on Frazier Avenue in the heart of the North Shore is celebrating First Friday with not one, not two, but three brand new exhibits.

In the main gallery space will be the opening of Jewelry & Adornment, their annual members-only medium-based exhibition celebrating wearable art and jewelry created in relationship to the body.

From silver and lace to beads and mixed materials, this show brings together diverse handcrafted works in a cohesive, striking presentation.

In AVA's Landis Gallery, the CCA Student Juried Show will be opening as well. This group exhibition will showcase work from high school students enrolled in the Visual Art program at the Center for Creative Arts., Chattanooga’s fine arts magnet school.

And most noticeably, AVA’s front window space transforms this March with Material Intimacies / Sacred Bodies, an immersive, site-specific installation by Kris Bespalec.

Rust- and salt-dyed fabrics from industrial sites across the Tennessee Valley reflect preservation and decay, while evolving sculptural forms invite us to consider presence, ritual, and the traces we leave behind.

Through textile and gesture, Kris Bespalec creates a space of witnessing — where history, community, and material converge.

Everyone if invited to the opening reception for all three exhibits this Friday, March 6, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the gallery located at 30 Frazier Avenue. Learn more about AVA at www.avarts.org.