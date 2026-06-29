AVA Highlights 2026 Juried Member Show With First Friday Exhibition Kick-Off

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) is excited to announce this year’s Annual Juried Member Show.

This multi-media exhibition is AVA’s longest running tradition. This year, each of the artists who juried into the show will display cohesive collections of three recent works, granting visitors a more in depth look into their respective practices.

The artist who is awarded “Best in Show” will be granted a solo exhibition at AVA in Fall 2027 and go on to serve as a juror for next year’s show. Each juror was also invited to select an artist as their “Juror’s Choice," guaranteeing that artist inclusion in the show, regardless of how they scored.

These three artists will then be granted a group show together at AVA in conjunction with the next solo show. Awards will be announced at the opening reception.

This year’s featured artists:

Anna Carll - mixed media/ collage

- mixed media/ collage Rob Dallas - photography/mixed media

- photography/mixed media Ashley Delaney - mixed media

- mixed media Martin Ehrlich - ceramics

- ceramics Rosie Fitzgerrel - painting

- painting Robin MacKillop - painting

- painting Anna Myers - sculpture

- sculpture Lauren O’Neill - collage

- collage Jessica Schulman - painting

- painting Louann Smith - photography

- photography Annabelle Tarter - painting

- painting Matt Welch - painting

- painting Savannah Young- painting

There will be an opening reception for this exhibit on Friday, July 3rd, 6-9pm, at the AVA Gallery, located at 30 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37405. Free and open to the public with light refreshments. There will be a short award program that starts at 6:30 PM.

The gallery will then be closed on Saturday, the 4th for Independence Day but will be open Sunday, July 5th during normal hours. The exhibit will be on view through August 28th.

AVA is free and open to the public during the following hours: Wednesdays & Thursdays, 12-5pm, Fridays & Saturdays 12-6pm, and Sundays 12-5pm. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.