Between The Bridges Local Arts Festival Returns To Coolidge Park October 19-20

The Association for Visual Arts is pleased to present the fifth annual Between The Bridges local arts festival.

On Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20, from 10am-5pm, AVA will present Between The Bridges, a two-day festival featuring over 50 artists from the greater Chattanooga area.

The festival will take place in Coolidge Park (the section between the Market Street Bridge and the Walnut Street Bridge), and is FREE for all attendees.

AVA was excited to create this new event for local artists in 2021, and we’re delighted that the event has grown and expanded and improved so that we can continue to highlight the incredible artists of the Tennessee Valley area.

Chattanooga’s visual artist community has grown by leaps and bounds in the 21st century, and this event is a response to that – a new festival showcasing some established local artists, but also introducing many new, emerging makers and creators.

As they have since 2022, Between The Bridges will again include a Potters Alley section featuring the work of ceramics artists working out of the Scenic City Clay Arts cooperative space downtown. There will be nearly 40 booths at the festival for artists brought in under AVA’s umbrella, and 15 booths of SCCA artists.

They are absolutely thrilled to have this collaboration with SCCA again this year to help them showcase more exceptional artists in our area. Additionally, they are pleased to welcome artists from H*art Gallery to Between The Gallery, who are able to participate thanks to funding from sponsor, local accounting firm Elliott Davis.

Coolidge Park will be busy on festival weekend as always, as they are once again sharing the park with the 7 Bridges Marathon/4 Bridges half marathon/2 Bridges 5K runners. They’ll have folks doing race packet pick-up on Saturday, and the races will take place on Sunday morning, with over 3,000 runners participating.

In other words, it will be BUSY on the North Shore during Between The Bridges weekend. Plan ahead for parking (we suggest parking downtown and walking across our lovely bridges), and bring money not only for food and drinks from our North Shore merchants, but for the incredible art you’ll find.

For more information about Between The Bridges, visit the main AVA website at AVArts.org.