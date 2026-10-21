AVA's Between The Bridges Arts Festival Returns To Coolidge Park This Weekend

Now in its sixth year, the Association for Visual Arts’ staple art festival, Between the Bridges, is poised to take over Coolidge Park this weekend, Saturday, October 24th, and Sunday, October 25th.

The festival has grown into a flagship arts event for the Northshore community in Downtown Chattanooga, giving visual artists a chance to sell their work and exhibit it in front of hundreds of Chattanoogans. This year’s festival features over 55 local artists, whose artwork spans from painting and jewelry to photography, stained glass art, and even printmaking.

Serving as a stepping stone for so many emerging and established artists, Between the Bridges is a larger investment in Chattanooga’s creative community and allows artists to network with other artists while connecting with potential buyers in a larger, festival market environment.

This year’s event will feature Potter’s Alley, done in partnership with Scenic City Clay Arts, where there will be a dedicated section highlighting local ceramic artists and handmade pottery.

Other partners for this year will include the H*Art Gallery, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, and The Chattery, to name a few.

In speaking with Sarah Moore, Director of Festivals at the Association for Visual Arts, about how the festival has evolved over the years, and its impact on the Northshore community and the greater Chattanooga area, she discussed expanding a lot since its inception in 2021, and that they’ve seen a rise in sales for local artists.

“We have grown a lot since we started in 2021. Our first year, we had 25 artists lined up on Tremont Street selling work. Since then, we’ve grown and added our partnership with Scenic City Clay Arts, and now, with about 55 artists participating, as well as 3 partner organizations, we are so glad we can fill up a whole half of Coolidge Park with wonderful art for the weekend.

We’ve seen really wonderful attendance at the festival since we started it. Chattanooga really loves to shop local, and the appeal of an arts festival that features only local artists seems to have landed really well. We’ve got great community response and buy-in, and we’ve seen artist sales tick up since we started the event.”

When asked about the greater work the festival plays in supporting local artists in gaining experience and exposure, Sarah detailed how they work with artists of all ages and backgrounds, and that the experience for artists at the festival is something more interactive, with them having an opportunity to sell out their work.

“Between The Bridges is a great component of the work we do to support the arts ecosystem here in Chattanooga. We work with artists of all ages and backgrounds, and we’re pleased to offer Between The Bridges as an opportunity to give more artists the chance to try out selling their work in a festival or market set-up, which is really different than just having your work on display in a gallery. It’s much more direct and interactive, takes a lot of preparation and energy, and it’s exciting to see these artists work toward this weekend as a goal.”

When speaking to plans for the future of Between the Bridges in the next few years, Sarah mentioned that with the way things are going currently, she will be proud to continue to sustain the festival at its current level, continuing with their commitment to showcase and provide a space for the local arts community.

“The way Between The Bridges is running this year, the number of artists participating, our relationships with our partner organizations, our ongoing shared use of the park with the races on Sunday: I will be delighted if we can just sustain Between the Bridges for a while at this level.

We’ve built ourselves up to a place where we have good community recognition now, people know to expect a high-quality show when we put it on, and we’re so excited to have this event as a showcase for our great local arts community.”

Between the Bridges Festival