AVA Unveils Their "All Member Exhibit" Annual Salon Art Show This Friday

Everyone who enjoys local art and artists in invited to the opening reception of AVA’s annual Member Salon Show.

This year’s Salon Show is extra special. They’re celebrating the diversity and talent of their members and AVA’s 40th Anniversary.

Everyone is invited to come celebrate with them, whether you’re a longtime supporter, a first-time visitor, or somewhere in between.

The Annual Salon Show All Member Exhibit opens on Friday, November 6th with a special reception from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

As always, this is their largest member showcase and best-selling show of the year, and it’s timed perfectly for holiday gift buyers. Come meet the artists, find something one of a kind, and shop local this season.

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) has been vital to Chattanooga's arts scene for over 38 years, providing support and opportunities for artists and enthusiasts. AVA enhances the city's visual arts through career development, networking, and exhibitions.

Learn more at www.avarts.org