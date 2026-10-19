Between The Bridges Festival Showcases Local Artists At Coolidge Park This Weekend

Between the Bridges is a festival created just for local artists — and 2026 marks AVA's 6th year bringing it to Coolidge Park.

The beloved locals-only arts festival returns this weekend, October 24–25, featuring approximately 50 local artists displaying and selling artwork in a lively festival atmosphere.

Held alongside the 7 Bridges Marathon, Chattanooga Jazz Festival, and the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) annual conference, the weekend is expected to bring thousands of visitors to downtown and the Northshore.

This year’s festival will also feature community partners including Scenic City Clay Arts, H*Art Gallery, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, and The Chattery, creating an exciting weekend that celebrates the depth and diversity of Chattanooga’s creative community.

Come down to Coolidge Park from 10 AM–5 PM on Saturday and 12-5 PM on Sunday for a weekend filled with local art, community, and creativity.