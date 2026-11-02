Brushstrokes And Baubles Exhibition Opens Thursday At Ringgold Art And Frame

Wednesday morning at sunrise the sky was brilliant.

The thought “red sky at morning, sailor take warning” may have come to mind. A second thought might have been about the weather that such a sky might presage.

For artists, the thought had to be “which color would best express that beauty, followed by “let me get a photo” or “quick, let me get my easel and paints”.

Some artists are plein air painters and take their easels outside to paint the view. Others use their photographs for a reference and still others get an inspiration and let their creativity lead the way.

The result is paintings that span from realism to abstract with each artist finding their spot on the continuum.

This is what you will find at Civic Arts League’s "Brushstrokes and Baubles" show during the month of November at Ringgold Art and Frame.

CAL will be presenting about 30 pieces of art from 15 artists. These pieces will be in various sizes, on various topics and utilizing various styles.

Everyone is invited to meet the artists during the opening reception on Thursday, November 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Ringgold Art and Frame at 7825 Nashville St. in Ringgold, GA.