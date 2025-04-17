Celebrate Arts Week & Earth Week Together With Upcycled Art Experience

As part of the inaugural Arts Week by Artsbuild along with the annually celebrated Earth Week with the City of Chattanooga, River City Company in partnership with Art 120 invites the community to join an interactive, upcycled art experience in Miller Park on Thursday, April 24.

The community, guided by Artist J Baker, will help to complete Terra the Turtle, an eastern box turtle sculpture, using recycled art materials.

While at the event, the community can review the recently released draft Riverfront Parks designs, which includes a new iconic playground structure of an Eastern Box Turtle, and provide feedback to help inform a final design.

The event will also include bicycles-turned-art pieces created by local students and Art 120, food trucks, busking performances, music and oversized games. “Sculpted from salvaged scraps, Terra the Turtle invites us to imagine what’s possible when creativity meets conservation”, said Artist J Baker.

The event will be hosted from 11:00am until 4:00pm with a special presentation at 3:00pm recognizing Artist Angie Vasquez, whose design was selected for the refresh of the City Center banners.

“There is a beautiful synergy with Earth Week and Arts Week falling during the same time. As you can see in the updated Riverfront Parks draft designs, combining nature, art, and play together can create a vibrant and welcoming space where people can experience joy and relaxation”, said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “There is still time to provide feedback, and we welcome the community to come, create, and share!”

The event is part of a larger series called “Take a Break” started by River City Company in the summer of 2024 in Miller Park. Every Thursday, rotating food trucks, music, games and seating will be available at the park through a partnership with the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance and the City of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors. Sponsors of the event include Tennessee Arts Commission, EPB, First Horizon, Elliott Davis and Tennessee American Water Charitable Foundation.