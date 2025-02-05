Celebrate Black History Month With "Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection"

This Black History Month, Chattanooga's Department of Community Development invites everyone to join them for the unveiling of "Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection".

This series celebrates the rich cultural heritage and beauty of the black community through a diverse array of captivating visuals. It is a tribute to the resilience and elegance of our heritage, showcasing a broad spectrum of self-expression.

These photographs will be on display at the North River Civic Center from January through March.

Regis and Kahran Bethencourt are the dynamic husband and wife team behind CreativeSoul Photography, dedicated to empowering kids of color through captivating photography that celebrates their beauty, uniqueness, and creativity.

These acclaimed child photographers are two-time New York Times Best Sellers for their coffee table books, Glory and Crowned, and recipients of the Coretta Scott King John Steptoe Award for their children's book, The Me I Choose to Be.

Their AfroArt series, showcasing the beauty of afro hair, has gained global recognition allowing their distinctive photos to be featured on various prominent media platforms such as The Steve Harvey Show, CNN, and BBC News.

As Canon Explorers of Light and NAACP Image Award winners, they recently collaborated with Disney to reimagine Disney Princesses in their Afrocentric style, earning widespread acclaim and further establishing their reputation as innovative photographers.

Through this exhibition, you can experience the profound beauty and significance of these artistic expressions. Make plans to to attend the opening reception where you can meet the artists and purchase pieces of art. This event is free to the public.

Opening Reception:

Location: North River Civic Center, 1009 Executive Dr. Ste 102, Hixson, TN 3734

Phone: (423) 643-7010

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Time: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Artists Talk: 1:30 pm

On Display:

January - March 2025

Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Department of Community Development's top priority is providing a better quality of life for the citizens of Chattanooga by focusing on enhancing the minds through programming that builds character, offering crisis assistance and support services to families in need.