Celebrate Fiber Arts With The Scenic Stitches Spectacle At Coolidge Park

The Scenic Stitches Spectacle is coming to Coolidge Park on Saturday, September 27, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Free to attend, this family-friendly event will celebrate fiber arts in a big way - literally.

Attendees are invited to a playground of oversized fiber arts equipment: a tunnel you can walk through and weave, giant cross stitch and embroidery, braiding in a hula hoop, oversized lacemaking, and more.

The large-scale nature of these pieces allows for a sampling of new skills in a playful environment designed to take the pressure off.

In addition to these fiber arts stations, the Spectacle boasts a vendor market, artist demonstrations, performers, and a yarn bombing installation.

Traditionally a form of guerilla art, yarn bombing involves covering an object (tree trunk, bike rack, bench, etc.) in crochet. This yarn bombing installation has the support and permission of the City of Chattanooga - Public Art, and will see a fun pop of color in Coolidge Park for the month of September.

Whether new to fiber arts or already impassioned, the Scenic Stitches Spectacle is sure to be a fun time. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and stay all afternoon. Come try something new, learn from local fiber artists, shop local small businesses and makers, and make a new friend.

Scenic Stitches Spectacle:

Date: Saturday, September 27, 1-5pm

Location: Coolidge Park

Admission: Free

Vendor List: 20+ vendors

Demonstrations: skills and artforms from local fiber artists

Other Activities: oversized fiber arts, performers, lawn games, and more!

Learn more at www.scenicstitches.com