Celebrate The Next Generation Of Creatives With The 2026 Teen Artist Showcase

ArtsBuild and Hamilton County are proud to invite the public to the Hamilton County Courthouse on Friday, June 12, for the 2026 Teen Artist Showcase reception.

This year’s selected teen artists will be present for the showcase reception, and everyone is encouraged to attend and show their appreciation for young talent.

Started in 2016 as a collaboration between ArtsBuild and the County, the showcase highlights artwork from area middle and high school students at the Hamilton County Courthouse each year.

In recent years, the Hunter Museum of American Art joined the partnership to help facilitate and showcase the yearly submissions, and new this year, Chattanooga State College has joined to offer additional gallery space to further encourage and support these young artists.

The Teen Artist Showcase will have two receptions:

Courthouse Reception

Friday, June 12

4:30 – 6:30 pm

Hamilton County Courthouse, 625 Georgia Avenue

Chattanooga State Reception

Thursday, July 30

6:00 – 7:00 pm

Henley Arts Center, OMNI Building Room 130, Chattanooga State College

The 2026 showcase was installed at the Courthouse in early April 2026, and after its July 12th reception, the collection will move to Henley Art Center at Chattanooga State where it will be available to the public through July 30th. Both receptions are a great opportunity to meet the artists and view a diverse collection of works spanning painting, photography, illustration, and more.

For the participating students, the showcase offers a rare opportunity to have their work selected, curated, and displayed in a professional environment. By combining the community reach of ArtsBuild, the world-class exhibition space of the Hunter Museum, and the academic mentorship of Chattanooga State, the showcase aims to bridge the gap between young student artists and the professional art world. Since its inception, over 200 students have benefited from the showcase.

“Chattanooga has an incredibly vibrant creative economy, and that ecosystem starts with our youth,” said James McKissic, President at ArtsBuild. “This showcase is more than just an art show; it’s an investment in the future of our local culture. Giving these teens a platform to share their perspectives is crucial.”

The Teen Artist Showcase is free and open to the public during regular facility hours. For more information visit chattanoogastate.edu or hamiltontn.gov.