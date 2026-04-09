Celebrate The Power Of The Arts With Chattanooga Arts Week 2026

ArtsBuild and their Community Arts Partners are proud to announce Arts Week 2026, taking place from April 13th to 19th.

This exciting week-long event celebrates the cultural, social, and economic contributions of local arts organizations and creatives to Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

Join them as they shine a spotlight on the vibrant and vital impact of the nonprofit arts sector in our community

Arts Week raises awareness of our thriving 3,000+ strong creative workforce and the nearly $200 million in economic impact generated by the local nonprofit arts sector. It’s a week to celebrate the power of art, recognize the joy it brings to our community, and advocate for the continued growth of the arts in our area.

From live performances and gallery exhibitions to interactive workshops and community events, Arts Week offers something for everyone. Whether you're an art lover, a local supporter, or someone new to the scene, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to experience the creativity transforming our city.

During Arts Week, the community has a variety of ways to engage with the arts, from theater performances to workshops and music to networking.

Come support local artists, experience the magic of creativity, and be part of this celebration of arts in Chattanooga-Hamilton County.

Peruse the full events calendar at www.artsbuild.com/events