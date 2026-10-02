Celebrate The Walnut Street Bridge Reopening With "Bridge" Art Exhibition

The Jewish Cultural Center celebrates the reopening of the Walnut Street Bridge with a new art exhibition entitled "Bridge".

Bridges connect us as a community. Sometimes the connection is very literal, such as a bridge across a body of water, or a bridge over a ravine. There are many other bridges, and the exhibit highlights and contrasts several of them. The exhibit highlights:

The bridge between generations. The bridge between cultures. The bridge between traditions.

The bridge of fear to safety. The bridge to communication. The bridge over troubled waters.

The bridge encouraging dialogue. The bridge of remembrance. The bridge between life and death. The bridge connecting seeing to responding.

The exhibit includes labels that identify the different types of bridges, where the artist is from and why the image is appropriate for the exhibit. The Walnut Street Bridge is one of the very concrete examples how the greater community can bridge Chattanooga’s diverse community and is represented.

The Walnut Street Bridge holds a special meaning for the Jewish Federation. Each time the Jewish Federation welcomes a new Israeli cultural emissary, together with staff from the Jewish Federation we walk across the Walnut Street Bridge to have our first meal together. The tradition is our way of physically and mentally preparing us to be the bridge for the community – a way to bridge the people of Israel to the people of Chattanooga.

The exhibit will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through November 20.

A Meet the Artists Reception will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the Jewish Cultural Center at 5461 North Terrace Road. There is no cost to view the exhibit or to attend the reception. Parking is free.