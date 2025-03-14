Chattanooga Airport Art Installation Features New Local And Regional Artists

CHA ART SPACE, a modular exhibit space which currently resides in the Ticketing area of the Chattanooga Airport. It is curated by local artist Carrie Pendergrass, and has been updated with a new juried show entitled, “INSPIRED”.

The installation, which features the work of 22 different local and regional artists, marks the thirteenth installment to the project since its debut in July of 2021 and the third collaboration with local non-profit AVA, which allows CHA ART SPACE to operate as a satellite project of AVA’s programming.

In simple terms, none of us would be here without women. The hard-fought efforts and dedication of women through innovation, invention, artistry, and discovery have influenced every aspect of our culture and society, shaping us as individuals. Mothers, grandmothers, aunts, cousins, sisters, friends, wives, mentors, and historical icons have been teaching, leading, and inspiring us since the dawn of time.

Opening in Women’s History Month, our “Inspired" exhibit focuses on celebrating the influence of women in our lives. The show acts as a reflection of the many interpretations of how women have inspired the artists and their art, and features a variety of approaches in style and media.

All of the pieces are for sale, and proceeds will benefit both the artists and the continued operation of CHA ART SPACE to offer free public art exhibits in the future. We hope that viewers will consider purchasing original art, and by doing so, would be contributing to the cultural ecosystem of our community, as well as to our local economy.

The artists included in Inspired are: Asriel, Hollie Berry, Kerri Besse, Karla Bivens, Miki Boni, Marcin Citowicki, Sonja Clower, Leah Dalton, Randy Griffith, Katie Ward Knutson, Aimee Maschhoff, Emma McDonell, Lindsay Mims, Judith Mogul, Raquel Mullins, Laura Peterson, Laura Ross, Nicci Schwartz, Susan Schweigard, Lauchlan Davis Sky, Lyndsey Ullom and Savannah Young.

The exhibit is available to view now through June 2025. For more information, please visit avarts.org/cha-art-space and follow @cha_art_space and @sewntothesea on Instagram. For art purchase inquiries, email: cha.curator@gmail.com