Chattanooga Library Debuts New Hart Gallery Artist Exhibit Saturday

The Chattanooga Public Library and the Hart Gallery present a new art exhibit at the Downtown Library, Fun on the Spectrum: A Selection of Work from Hart Gallery Artists.

The exhibit opens on Saturday, May 31, with a reception from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm, and the collection will be on view from June 2 - August 30, 2025.

Curated by Hart Gallery artists Alex Scoggins and Angel Pellegrino with Library Services Specialist Ali Banks, Fun on the Spectrum celebrates the creativity of individuals on the autism spectrum. Much of the artwork and all the art prints on display were created and printed in the Library’s 4th Floor Makerspace.

The selections range from mixed media illustrations and sculptures to pencil, painting and digital art, and the Library will have information on hand for anyone interested in purchasing a print.

Specialist Ali Banks has gotten to know many of the Hart Gallery artists during her time at the library. For over 20 years, Banks has helped thousands of patrons through her work at the library, including programs she created like the bimonthly Book Chatt Connection. And in some instances, like with Alex and Angel, friendships have formed.

“Getting to know our patrons is the best part of working here,” said Banks. “As siblings, Alex and Angel usually visit the library together. Learning more about them through their creative projects and our book discussions has been a wonderful experience. They collaborate on their art projects together, with Angel often coming up with names that are as creative and fun as the art pieces themselves. I’m thrilled that we can share their art with the community.”

Fun on the Spectrum features art from Alex and Angel, as well as Cal Mansour, Christopher Kolbas and Winter Watson. Work from these artists are also available to view and purchase at the Hart Gallery, which offers community classes, gallery space and other creative projects as part of their mission to serve homeless artists and other non-traditional artists who may not have the opportunity for artistic expression elsewhere.

More information about the Hart Gallery can be found on their website at hartgallery.org. For information about the exhibit or other Library events, services and programs, visit chattlibrary.org.