Chattanooga's Iconic 4 Bridges Arts Festival Returns The Weekend Of April 18-19

The Association for Visual Arts is pleased to present the 26th Annual 4 Bridges Arts Festival at the First Horizon Pavilion on the southside of Chattanooga this April 18-19, 2026.

4 Bridges Arts Festival has grown into one of the best art festivals in the country, highly regarded by both attendees and the artists who show with them.

They encourage everyone to come enjoy browsing and shopping with artists from around the country, who create beautiful work in a variety of media and price ranges – there’s something for everyone.

Gates will be open 10am – 6pm on Saturday, and 10am-5pm on Sunday, and admission is $5 for adults ($6 with credit card) and FREE for children under 18.

140 artists will be at the festival this year from thirty states, including several from the Chattanooga area. The artists will bring work in a variety of media, including painting, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, wood, glass, photography, and much more. The shopping experience at 4 Bridges is unparalleled, whether you are looking for a new piece for your living room wall, a gift for a friend, or simply a treat for yourself.

In addition to the art, there will be a great roster of live musicians playing throughout the weekend, including Adam Stone, Amber Fults, Rick Rushing III, Luke Simmons, Switchback, and several others. There will also be special activities at the Pavilion for kids. The festival is very proud to have local artist/author/performing artist Andrea Zoppo, who will be set up for face painting on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon inside the pavilion.

To round out the festival experience, there will be a great array of food trucks available, including coffee, multiple lunch options, and delicious desserts and snacks.

Additionally, the Chattanooga Chapter of the American Institute of Architects will, for the first time, host their Chattanooga Design Awards live at 4 Bridges Arts Festival. The AIA Chattanooga Design Awards recognize and celebrate impactful and notable work by Chattanooga Architects. The awards highlight the natural connection between art and architecture - rooted in creativity, expression, and the shaping of human experience.

Winners are selected by a distinguished national jury based on the merit of their projects and how well they exemplify excellence in design. Projects demonstrate how thoughtful design can truly transform communities and enhance the built environment. The awards ceremony will take place during lunch time on Saturday, April 18, on the stage in front of the pavilion.

A Preview Party will be held on Friday, April 17, for invited sponsors, patrons, and their guests, as well as others who wish to purchase a $135 ticket to support festival operations and AVA’s year-round programs supporting artists in Chattanooga. The Preview Party will be a great way to get a sneak preview and an early opportunity to shop with the festival artists, in a great party atmosphere with catered food and special beer, wine, and cocktails.

The 4BAF poster artist this year is photographer Andrew Sovjani of Conway, MA, whose photograph “Tilt” showcases a stunning arrangement of books, records, and paint to create unique visuals.

For more information about 4 Bridges Arts Festival, visit 4bridgesartsfestival.org