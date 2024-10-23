Chattanooga State Fosters Student Creativity At New Denise Heinly Art Center

Chattanooga State Community College students, alumni, and faculty now have the opportunity to show off their hard work in an on-campus art center.

Named after a former professor who helped shape the College’s art program, the Denise Heinly Art Center will house projects by students, alumni, and faculty, allowing the college and community to appreciate art made by learners and professionals alike.

The art center is housed in the OMNI building and is open to the public during operating hours. It currently displays art by members of the college’s fine arts faculty and includes paintings, photographs, ceramics, and a fiber arts installation that previously hung in Chattanooga’s Hunter Museum of American Art.

College President Dr. Rebecca Ashford said the talent fine arts professors bring to the College is impactful and aspirational for students and the community.

“Thank you to our art faculty for all the passion you ignite in our students and the talent you bring to this college,” she said. “To our students, I look forward to seeing your art on display in the coming months and years.”

Mike Holsomback, professor of fine art, said a group of students, faculty, and administrators worked together for many years to bring the art center to life.

“I am thrilled that we have made this happen,” he said. “It’s better than I envisioned, and I hope everyone enjoys it for years and years and years to come.”

Mark Wood, professor of fine art, said Heinly’s hard work and dedication made a lasting impression on the college.

“She was a fearless advocate for her students, and she took the student-teacher responsibility personally,” he said. “I'm so happy that it's her legacy that will go forward in the namesake of the art center. I firmly believe this will transform our college and transform our community.”

Dr. Ken Cardillo, chair of the fine arts department, said Heinly’s legacy at the College will live on through the art center.

“She was a wonderful colleague to have, and she was a firm, strong advocate for students all the time,” he said. “She never advocated for herself; it was always for her students, and this is so aptly named for her.”