City Issues Call To Artists To Create Mural For New James A. Henry Hub

The City of Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Housing Authority and our ONE Westside partners are seeking artists to apply for a public art opportunity in Chattanooga’s Westside neighborhood.

A new mural inspired by the community will be placed on the James A. Henry Hub. This will replace the murals that were removed in the redevelopment of the building and while maintaining the iconic and motivational presence of public art in the heart of the community.

Artists applying should be willing to collaborate with other local artists and incorporate community input in the design of a culturally relevant and site specific mural. The mural will transform the newly renovated James A. Henry Hub into a vibrant community focal point.

The project is seeking a professional visual artist or artist team to design and install the mural.“Public art, and specifically the new James A. Henry Hub mural was identified as a priority during the ONE Westside community planning and design process,” said Kate Kirnie, Manager of Public Art.

“We’re delivering on our promise to celebrate the Westside’s unique cultural assets by highlighting the character of the neighborhood, honoring its residents and bringing vibrancy to their shared public spaces.”

Project Details:

Artwork: Large-scale Mural (approx: 26’w x 34’w)

Location: James A. Henry Hub: 1200 Grove St. Chattanooga, TN 37402

Project Budget: $40,000 (HUD Choice Neighborhood grant funding)

Goals: The artwork goals will be further defined by the selected artist in collaboration with the community:

Encourage and reflect the new James A. Henry building’s identity as a community hub for arts, culture and educational opportunities

Thematically, represent the values and aspirations of the Westside community

Create an iconic and motivational moment of vibrancy in the heart of the Westside community

Timeline and How to Apply: The application window is open now. Professional visual artists and artist teams over the age of 18 are eligible to apply.

Application Deadline: May 3, 2026

Artist Selection: By May 28, 2026

Artwork Installation: Fall 2026

Interested artists must submit their applications, including a résumé, a statement of interest, and 8-10 sample images of past work, through the online platform Artwork Archive.

Link to Apply: artworkarchive.com/call-for-submission/city-of-chattanooga-public-art/chattanooga-westside-mural