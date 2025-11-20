“City Stages” To Transform Public Spaces With Vibrant Sidewalk Murals

The City of Chattanooga’s Public Art division, part of Chattanooga Arts Culture and Creative Economy, is officially announcing an open Call to Artists for the “City Stages” project.

This initiative seeks to enhance the city’s vibrant performing arts scene and activate key public spaces by creating four distinct, temporary sidewalk murals that will designate official street performance zones.

Funded by a Creative Placemaking Grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, City Stages will transform everyday sidewalks into dynamic, recognizable hubs for spontaneous cultural experiences.

These artist-designed visual markers aim to formally structure visibility for hired performers, celebrate Chattanooga’s musical and cultural identity, and increase pedestrian activity to support local businesses.

The project is seeking up to four (4) professional visual artists or artist teams to design and install the temporary asphalt art murals.

Project Details:

Artwork: 2D asphalt art murals, sized between 4'x4' and 6'x6'.

Locations: Four high-traffic cultural areas:

Renaissance Park (Northshore)

Coolidge Park (Frazier Ave alley entrance)

Miller Plaza (Downtown)

St. Elmo Avenue (Incline Railway)

Artist Honorarium: Each selected artist/team will receive $4,290 for design, fabrication, and installation, including materials and travel.

Goal: To create durable, site-specific designs that invite public interaction and enhance the urban environment for up to three years.

The application window is open now. Professional visual artists and artist teams over the age of 18 are eligible to apply.

Application Deadline: December 22, 2025

Artist Selection: Week of January 12, 2026

Artwork Installation: March – May 2026

Interested artists must submit their applications, including a résumé, a statement of interest, and 8-10 sample images of past work, through the online platform CaFÉ.

Link to Apply: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=15160

The City of Chattanooga looks forward to reviewing submissions that demonstrate artistic excellence, originality, and a capacity to create engaging, durable public artwork that strengthens the city’s identity as a hub for music and the arts.