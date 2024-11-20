Clear Story Arts To Host Annual "Cold Turkey" Fall Art Market

ClearStory Arts is gearing up for the holidays with their annual Cold Turkey Fall Art Market, a vibrant celebration of local creativity and community, set for Saturday, November 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This special event will feature over 30 talented local artists and vendors, offering an eclectic array of handmade goods, fine art, crafts, and unique gifts—just in time for the holiday season.

They will also host Open Studios, where their resident artists will open their studios inside the building for guests to peruse.

Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind art pieces, jewelry, or artisan crafts, the Cold Turkey Fall Art Market is the perfect opportunity to support local makers and discover something special.

Event Highlights

Over 30 Local Art Vendors: Browse a diverse selection of art, including paintings, prints, sculptures, handmade jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and more.

Music: Enjoy music of the region that will keep the atmosphere lively and festive throughout the day.

Food Trucks: Satisfy your cravings with a variety of delicious food offerings from popular food trucks on site, perfect for dining while you shop.

Support Small Businesses: As part of Small Business Saturday, this market is a great way to shop local and show support for small businesses in your community.

The Cold Turkey Fall Art Market offers a unique opportunity to connect with artists, discover new talents, and shop directly from the creators behind the work. Whether you’re picking up gifts for loved ones or treating yourself to something special, you’ll find plenty of options to make this holiday season even brighter.

Join them for a day of shopping, music, and food in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

For more information or to inquire about vendor opportunities, please visit www.clearstoryarts.com