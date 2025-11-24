ClearStory Arts Announces Return Of The Cold Turkey Art Pop-Pop Market

ClearStory Arts is excited to announce the return of its beloved Cold Turkey Art Pop-Up Market, taking place Saturday, November 29 from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Timed with Small Business Saturday, this annual event invites the community to celebrate and support local artists, makers, and small businesses in one of Chattanooga’s most vibrant creative hubs.

Visitors are invited to explore ClearStory Arts’ iconic arts space—well known for its atmosphere of community, creativity, and good vibes. Attendees can warm up indoors, meet artists in their open studios, and get a behind-the-scenes look at their creative processes.

The event also features a curated Pop-Up Art Market showcasing ten talented local vendors offering one-of-a-kind, handmade, and locally crafted art—perfect for the holiday season.

This year’s event includes a special partnership with Broads Lounge, a female-forward, locally owned bar and restaurant, which will provide cocktails and beverages available for purchase at a cash bar throughout the market.

Featured Vendors Include:

Annabelle Tarter

ArtByYoungKris

Denice Bizot

Earthly Indigo

Emma Made

Hiliary’s Arts and Crafts

Hollow Hill Creative

Shannon Leo Arts

studio 443

TRD Photography

“We’re proud to host the Cold Turkey Market again as a way to uplift Chattanooga’s creative community,” said the ClearStory Arts team. “Connecting artists with neighbors in a space built on collaboration and joy is what ClearStory is all about.”

The event offers free parking, festive beverages, and a welcoming environment designed to spark connection and inspiration. Guests are encouraged to stroll, sip, shop, and experience why ClearStory Arts has become a beloved home for creativity in the city.

For more information, visit ClearStory Arts on social media or contact the ClearStory team at hello@clearstoryarts.org.