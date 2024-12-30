ClearStory Arts Begins New Chapter With "Re-Emergence" Opening

ClearStory Arts is excited to announce the beginning of a new chapter in 2025 as they embrace their journey as a nonprofit organization.

As such, they would like to invite you to be part of this transformative moment by attending their upcoming gallery show, Re-Emergence.

Curated by Rik Hermann, this show celebrates the process of change and renewal, where they’ll follow the transformation of ClearStory Arts from a yarn dyeing factory in the 1920s to a studio and gallery space in 2020, to a nonprofit in 2025.

Their resident artists will showcase works that explore the themes of transformation, growth, and re-emergence. Each piece tells a unique story of evolution, reflecting the way art and buildings—and life—move through periods of challenge to emerge anew.

They hope you will join them in this exciting exploration of the creative process, where art becomes a dialogue of reflection and reinvention. Together, everyone can celebrate the power of change, exchange ideas, and be inspired to re-emerge into a new space of possibilities.

Explore. Exchange. Re-emerge.

Learn more at clearstoryarts.com