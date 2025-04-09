ClearStory Arts’ Popular Spring Chicken Art Market Returns This May

ClearStory Arts is thrilled to announce the return of the Spring Chicken Art Market on Saturday, May 3.

This beloved seasonal celebration brings together over 40 talented local and regional art vendors for a day filled with creativity, community, and springtime fun.

Guests can explore a wide variety of artwork and handcrafted goods, enjoy live music, pen artist studios, delicious food, and take advantage of free parking—all in one vibrant, art-filled space.

“The Spring Chicken Art Market is more than just a market—it’s a celebration of Chattanooga’s artistic spirit,” said Danielle Quesenberry, executive director at ClearStory Arts. “We’re excited to welcome everyone—from serious collectors to casual browsers, families, and even furry friends—for a day of connection and inspiration.”

Whether you’re looking to find your next favorite artist, support local creatives, or just enjoy a beautiful spring afternoon, the Spring Chicken Art Market is free to attend and open to all.

The market will be open from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 1673 S Holtzclaw Ave in Chattanooga (near the National Guard Armory).

Mark your calendars—this is one art event you won't want to miss!

For more information, follow ClearStory Arts on Instagram at @clearstoryarts or visit www.clearstoryarts.com.