Come Meet Chicago Artist Jon Himmelfarb At Sculpture Fields Gallery

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park extends an open invitation to the community to a special gallery open house featuring Chicago artist Jon Himmelfarb.

The event will take place on Friday, October 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Sculpture Fields Gallery, located inside the Sculpture Fields office at 2001 Polk Street in Chattanooga.

Presented in collaboration with First Friday Chattanooga, this free event offers guests the opportunity to meet the artist, view his two- and three-dimensional works, and discuss his creative process.

All artworks will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting both the artist and Sculpture Fields. As a nonprofit organization, Sculpture Fields ensures that a portion of each purchase is tax-deductible.

“This is a wonderful chance to connect directly with an accomplished artist while supporting the mission of Sculpture Fields,” said Lynn Brown, Executive Director. “Our gallery events bring people closer to the creative process while helping sustain Chattanooga’s only large-scale contemporary sculpture park.”

Guests are encouraged to make plans to attend this unique cultural experience, meet Jon Himmelfarb, and learn more about Sculpture Fields’ mission to inspire, engage, and educate through monumental public art.