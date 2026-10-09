Comprehensive Restoration Initiative Underway For Art On Main Collection

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy (ACCE), through Public Art Chattanooga, has launched a comprehensive maintenance and restoration initiative addressing conservation needs across the Art on Main collection.

Originally launched as part of Main Street revitalization efforts in the early 2000s, the Art on Main program transformed East and West Main Streets into dynamic outdoor galleries attracting businesses to vacant storefronts. Since the Art on Main program was established, the corridor has changed significantly.

Working with local artists and specialized local suppliers, this project restores iconic public sculptures along the Main Street corridor while thoughtfully relocating select pieces to enhance pedestrian interaction and bring art to other Chattanooga neighborhoods.

Work is officially underway, marking a commitment to preserving Chattanooga’s investment in its public art infrastructure. Initial restoration efforts this fall will center on sculptures along East Main Street spanning from Market Street to Rossville Boulevard, while the subsequent phase is slated for spring, shifting focus to sculptures between Market and Broad Streets.

“Our public art collection reflects Chattanooga’s vibrant history, identity and creative spirit,” said Katelyn Kirnie, Public Art Manager. “By prioritizing maintenance and giving pieces like Matriarch and Scatter renewed visibility and care, we are ensuring our public artworks remain vibrant and accessible to all Chattanoogans across every neighborhood.”

Phase 1: Sculpture Updates and Relocations

"Matriarch" by Isaac Duncan III: The prominent 17-foot stainless steel sculpture Matriarch is being relocated from its original Main Street sidewalk location in front of Alleia to a high-visibility site in City Center. Its new home at the corner of Miller Plaza along M.L. King Boulevard will allow for enhanced pedestrian engagement and appreciation in one of downtown's most active corridors.

The prominent 17-foot stainless steel sculpture Matriarch is being relocated from its original Main Street sidewalk location in front of Alleia to a high-visibility site in City Center. Its new home at the corner of Miller Plaza along M.L. King Boulevard will allow for enhanced pedestrian engagement and appreciation in one of downtown's most active corridors. "Scatter" by Bruce White: Located at Fire Station #1 on East Main Street, Bruce White’s 2015 painted aluminum installation Scatter will undergo a major three-week restoration beginning October 12. The renewed installation will incorporate new benches and playful site elements, transforming the surrounding plaza into an inviting, interactive public space.

Located at Fire Station #1 on East Main Street, Bruce White’s 2015 painted aluminum installation Scatter will undergo a major three-week restoration beginning October 12. The renewed installation will incorporate new benches and playful site elements, transforming the surrounding plaza into an inviting, interactive public space. "Party Dress" by John Petrey & "Fortitude" by Mark Krucke: John Petrey’s patina copper sculpture Party Dress and Mark Krucke’s painted steel work Fortitude have been removed for comprehensive off-site restoration and touch-up work. Following restoration, both pieces will be considered for relocation to other neighborhoods in need of public art, aligning with the city's strategic goal for equitable geographic distribution of cultural assets.

John Petrey’s patina copper sculpture Party Dress and Mark Krucke’s painted steel work Fortitude have been removed for comprehensive off-site restoration and touch-up work. Following restoration, both pieces will be considered for relocation to other neighborhoods in need of public art, aligning with the city's strategic goal for equitable geographic distribution of cultural assets. "From Whence Cometh My Help" by Charlie Brouwer & "Celestial Clockwork" by Rey Alfonzo: Both From Whence Cometh My Help and Celestial Clockwork will maintain their positions along Main Street, while potential locations for remaining sculptures are undergoing evaluation to maximize public exposure and optimal community engagement.

The major restoration of Scatter is scheduled for completion in early November 2026 just in time for the MainX24 celebration. Learn more about Public Art Chattanooga and explore the city’s collection.