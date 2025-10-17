Hamilton County Health Department Presents “Healing Through Art” Event

The Hamilton County Health Department’s Violence Prevention Program under the Health & Social Services Division is proud to host the first Annual Healing Through Art event on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Family Justice Center.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public.

By gathering as a community, Healing Through Art aims to promote resilience, highlight the power of creative expression, and connect individuals with the resources they need to thrive.

Art therapy sessions can provide a safe environment for authentic expression, offering an opportunity to ‘verbalise’ inner emotions without needing to talk, help contain overwhelming emotions, and facilitate reconciliation of feelings.

Attendees can expect:

Keynote speakers on the importance of art in healing

Art exhibits (visual and spoken) featuring local and survivor artists

Resource tables with community services and support programs

Opportunities to connect with vendors and partners

Event Details:

Date: October 18, 2025

Time: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (Doors open at 11:45 am)

Location: Family Justice Center, 5705 Uptain Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Cost: Free and open to the public

“Art can be an often-forgotten but powerful part of a therapeutic journey. This community event will showcase the role of art therapy in supporting healing after trauma while raising awareness about the impacts of domestic violence. The artwork of survivors will be on display, offering Hamilton County residents the opportunity to reflect, connect, and access valuable resources for healing,” says Ivie Teems, Public Health Educator for the Violence Prevention Program at the Hamilton County Health Department.

The Health Department would like to thank St. Andrews and Arts Build for playing a vital role in organizing the event, as well as the numerous local artists who have signed on to participate. The Aims Center has also provided significant support by connecting artists with the opportunity to share their work.

For more information or questions, please contact Ivie at IvieT@HamiltonTN.gov.