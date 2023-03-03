Cultural Cross Ties Video And Installation Open At Public Library And Jewish Federation

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Public Library will be showing two different pieces from Cultural Cross Ties, an art project created by Ann Law of Barking Legs Theater, starting March 9 and 10, respectively.

Cultural Cross Ties is an experimental partnership between Chattanooga-based artists and artists in each of Chattanooga’s sister cities, matching new pairs from a different location each year. The first of this series focuses on conversations between four local Chattanooga artists and four artists from Sister City Giv’atayim, Israel.

Highlighting powerful visions of hope that artists offer in times of turmoil, the project resulted in a video and art installation. The video will open at JFCG’s Jewish Cultural Center on March 9, 2023 and be screened throughout the month. The installation, which has been on display at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport since December 15, 2022, will open on the 3rd floor at CPL’s Downtown Library on March 10, 2023 and be viewable until April 29, 2023.

“We paired the artists and prompted them to create new work and share their experiences as artists and global citizens,” said Ann Law. “Through their discussions, artists display multiple facets of our shared experience: young, old, Black, white, Jewish, Latino, nonbinary, male, female, and of varying belief systems and languages.”

Jessica Sedgwick, Head Librarian of Local History & Genealogy at CPL, said, “We are thrilled to host the Cultural Cross Ties installation immediately following our Americans and the Holocaust exhibition. The conversations inspired by our Holocaust exhibit have been provocative and insightful, and we hope to continue those as long as we can.”

WHAT: Cultural Cross Ties Video Opening

Cultural Cross Ties Video Opening WHERE: Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road, Chattanooga

Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road, Chattanooga WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 2023 from from 5-7 pm

WHAT: Cultural Cross Ties Installation Opening

Cultural Cross Ties Installation Opening WHERE: Chattanooga Public Library, 1001 Broad Street, Chattanooga

Chattanooga Public Library, 1001 Broad Street, Chattanooga WHEN: Friday, March 10, 2023 from 4-6 pm

Both events are free and open to the public. JFGC will screen the video through March 31, and CPL will have the installation on display for free during normal business hours until April 29, 2023.

Barking Legs would like to thank the Chattanooga Public Library, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, and the City of Chattanooga for their continued support of this project—CCT will open at both locations by spring 2023. Next year we will conduct CCT with Sister City, Hamm, Germany—artist applications can be found here.