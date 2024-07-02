“Dangerous Drawings” By Doug McCoy On Display At In-Town Gallery

July at In-Town Gallery features Doug McCoy’s Dangerous Drawings.

Doug is well known for his edgy, satirical, and offbeat artwork. His figurative and abstract imagery contains details and subtle references that invite the viewer into a dialogue with the image to establish its meaning.

Regarding his current show McCoy says, “Dangerous Drawings, is a deliciously dark and satirical exhibit of acrylic and ink artwork I’ve created specifically for this installation. Each painting challenges the accepted norms of modern society while exploring it through musical and literary references.”

A native of Chattanooga, Doug McCoy received his BA at UTC after studies in art, theater and literature. He was involved with theater and music earlier in his career, but now focuses exclusively on painting and drawing.

However, the different forms of creativity he has pursued inform his highly individual art--rhythm in line, harmony in color, and drama in shape and subject.

In-Town Gallery’s Art After Hours Reception will be held on Wednesday, July 10th, from 5-8pm

“Dangerous Drawings” by Doug McCoy is on display July 1st thru July 31st

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave.

Gallery hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.