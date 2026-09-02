Danyelle Woods Opens Solo Art Exhibition Friday At The NorthShore's AVA Gallery

The Association for Visual Arts is proud to present "Birth Stories," a solo exhibition by Danyelle Woods, opening Friday, September 4th in AVA's Main Gallery on Frazier Avenue in the NorthShore.

Woods, the 2025 Best in Show recipient and a juror for the 2026 Juried Show, presents a new body of work rooted in natural and organic materials.

Playful and deeply personal, this collection explores generational family legacy — inherited narratives, skills, and objects — alongside her own experiences of new life, near loss, and motherhood.

Expect multimedia works featuring natural dyes, inherited and constructed objects, and even collaborations with her children.

On view through the end of October — stay tuned for details on Woods' upcoming artist talk!

Also Opening this Friday in the Landis Education Gallery, "Unexpected Places" brings together three artists — Jeweli Eslinger, Andy Brooks, and Meredith Olinge — all Juror's Choice award recipients from last year's Juried Show.

This bold, richly textured exhibition explores how unconventional sources, including major geographic relocations, have reshaped their recent practices: Eslinger's abstract collage portraiture, Olinger's densely layered mixed-media pieces, and Brooks' immersive, decontextualized photographs of everyday objects.

On view through the end of October.

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) has been vital to Chattanooga's arts scene for over 38 years, providing support and opportunities for artists and enthusiasts. AVA enhances the city's visual arts through career development, networking, and exhibitions.

Learn more at www.avarts.org