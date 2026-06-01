David D’Alessandris Presents New 'Black/White' Exhibition At In-Town Gallery

David D’Alessandris, best known for his playfully energized use of color, takes the viewer in a dramatically different direction with his show, Black/White.

D’Alessandris notes, “For this presentation of my work, I wanted to showcase a part of my artistic journey other than brightly painted canvases. Black/White centers on pencil, pen, and charcoal drawings on Bristol paper, finished and wall-ready art, that also display the power of drawing--the bedrock of artistic creation.”

David keeps journals and sketchbooks in which he formulates his ideas and determines the direction he wants his art to take. “For me, working in black and white is fundamental to the process of putting together concepts, ideas, and establishing the direction of my art. Before I render in pigment, I first explore perspective, shadow and light, and form, both figurative and abstract.”

Don’t miss master artist David D’Alessandris at In-Town Gallery and the powerful images he has created in Black/White.

David D’Alessandris earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting, design, and graphics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and pursued graduate study in the Master of Fine Arts program at Carnegie Mellon University. He has more than 20 years experience in home fashion and product design, and has been featured at the High Museum of Art, Atlanta.

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com