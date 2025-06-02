David D’alessandris Showcases His Mixed-Media Art At In-Town Gallery

In-Town Gallery presents Threads, a presentation of artwork by mixed-media artist David D’Alessandris.

In images that are by turns playful and intriguing, David infuses line, color -- and yes, actual thread -- with dancelike movement. Threads will be on display until June 30th.

Please join him at ITG for the opening reception on Friday, June 6th, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

In his show, Threads, David’s images swirl with life, displaying a mastery of color and a complex sense of design.

“Being an artist,” says D’Alessandris, “is a passion. It is a way of life that requires discipline and a commitment to creating. I work daily at my craft, driven by a fascination with color, texture, and depth of field. There is always a new idea waiting to be explored, and a challenging path to take.”

David D’Alessandris earned his BFA at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and did postgraduate studies at Carnegie Mellon University. During a 30-year career in creative product development, his design work received numerous awards.

He has also had many solo exhibitions of his fine art. His prize-winning paintings, prints, drawings, and decorative arts are in numerous corporate and private collections.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Learn more at www.intowngallery.com.