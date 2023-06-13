Day Trip To Paradise Gardens For Their 6th Annual Outsider Art Trail Tour

Paradise Garden Foundation presents the 6th Outsider Art Trail Tour on Saturday, June 17th, offering an enjoyable road trip to help you discover outsider art gems, attractions, good eats, and more!

Wander down some rural byways and celebrate summer amid the lush greenery of Northwest Georgia.

This year’s stops include…

Trade Day, a giant flea market, or “picker’s paradise,” located just outside downtown Summerville. It’s been a beloved Chattooga County staple since 1976. Get an early start at 7 am, grab a corndog, and find your own Trade Day score! (7 am - 12 pm)

Two one-of-a-kind art environments – Howard Finster’s historic 4-acre art environment Paradise Garden in Summerville (10 am – 5 pm) and The Rock Garden in Calhoun, which features more than 50 diminutive buildings and historic landmarks built in miniature, and nestled behind the Seventh Day Adventist Church. (9 am - dark)

Two Summerville galleries perfect for collectors – Folk America Gallery, a must-see for folk art collectors, and Finster Picture Framing, a frame shop/gallery owned and operated by Howard Finster’s daughter and granddaughter. (10 am - 5 pm)

Take a break to grab lunch on the patio at Jefferson’s, or grab a refreshing smoothie or coffee from Dirt Pour, located downtown in Dirt Design and Decor. (11 am - 8 pm)

Head a half an hour down the road to Rome, GA, for an afternoon folk angel craft-making activity at Cecil T’s Mercantile with Sherry Cook of Noonan, GA, and shopping (11 am - 8 pm).

Conclude the Outsider Art Trail at Kingfisher Art Co. for the closing reception for the exhibit, “Fine Folk & Americana” featuring the artwork of Jim Shores, Dereck Van Wickel, and works from private collections.

Open from 12-7 pm, the Gallery will also host free artmaking activities, a cash bar, and live music from 4-7 pm.

The Outsider Art Trail Tour is a self-guided, dog-friendly event designed to be a day of discovery. The tour is included in Paradise Garden admission: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (59+), $5 for students, & children 12 & under are free. Donations are also appreciated at The Rock Garden.

Earn stamps on your Outsider Art Trail Tour “Passport” for each stop. Complete your passport and qualify for a drawing for an overnight stay in one of Paradise Garden’s Airbnbs. Drop off your passport at Kingfisher Art Co. for the drawing.

Download your map, brochure, and passport on Paradise Garden’s website here: paradisegardenfoundation.org/outsider-art-tour/. You may also pick up a passport at Paradise Garden on the day of the Tour.

For questions, please call Paradise Garden (706-808-0800) or email info@paradisegardenfoundation.org.