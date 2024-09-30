Denice Bizot's Metal Sculpture Exhibit "Cuttin' Up" Featured At In-Town Gallery

This October, In-Town Gallery presents Cuttin’ Up by sculptor, Denice Bizot.

Working primarily with metals, Bizot is an important member of the Chattanooga arts scene. Noted for her original use of found materials and her freewheeling sense of design, she creates abstract pieces of power and beauty.

The sculptures in Cuttin’ Up are inspired by images of the cosmos captured by the Hubble and James Webb orbiting telescopes. Join us at In-Town Gallery for Cuttin’ Up--reception Friday, October 4th, 5-8 pm.

Denice’s show is a featured part of the new Chattanooga Art Crawl. This city-wide event invites the community to explore the local art scene. Each month participating galleries will host First Friday evening events presenting an exciting array of exhibitions, installations, and creative work.

“I think most people would view me as a sculptor, but I’ve come to think of myself as an assemblage artist,” says Bizot. “That fact is, someone or something created the materials I use. Iron created eons ago and mined from the earth becomes sheet steel. My inks such as cobalt are made from minerals that are also mined. When you look at it that way, I think what I do is gather, assemble, and transmute materials and objects. Working with metal the way I do is a direct way to celebrate the Earth.”

Denice Bizot graduated with a BFA from Loyola University. Her work can be seen in public spaces around Chattanooga and corporate collections in Amsterdam, New York City, Houston, New Orleans, and Hattiesburg, MS. Her sculptures are also in many private collections throughout the United States, including that of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.