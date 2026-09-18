Free Depth Of Field Day To Be A Celebration Of Local Photography

East Martin Luther King Boulevard will be transformed into a creative hub on Thursday, September 24.

The day will feature free photography workshops taught by local educators and photographers, as well as a photography showcase meant to elevate and celebrate the photographic talent of the Greater Chattanooga area.

Hosted at the Small Business Resource Center, Depth of Field Day’s free workshops will address a range of topics including camera basics, photography for small businesses, studio portraiture, and various camera techniques for photography enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The day will conclude with the Aperture Exhibition at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, showcasing a range of photographic work by photographers from across Chattanooga. Guests can also enjoy a special photo activity booth presented by the Chattanooga Public Library.

Depth of Field Day is produced through River City Company’s Emerging Producers Program, which offers education, support and mentorship to up-and-coming event producers with a vision to create unique and diverse event experiences in downtown Chattanooga.

Following Depth of Field Day, Safelite District will host Darkroom Community Day on September 25, 2026, featuring two additional workshops. “The City of Chattanooga has long needed a free, accessible opportunity to showcase the work of local photographers from all backgrounds and walks of life. As Chattanooga’s hub of film photography, Safelight District is thrilled to be a part of creating that opportunity and looks forward to supporting and celebrating the city’s photography community for years to come,” said Tori Fyfe, Owner and Operator of Safelight District.

Event highlights include:

September 24, 2026: Depth of Field Day

Free Workshops at the Small Business Resource Center – RSVP Required (332 E M L King Blvd)

12 :00pm – 1 :00pm: “Photography for Small Businesses” with Ava Rymer

12:00pm – 1:30pm: “Studio Portraiture & Directing” with Scott Tinker

12:00pm – 2:00pm: “Portfolio Review” with Lindsay Godin

1:30pm – 2:30pm: “Camera 101” with Anh Bao Tran-Le

3:00pm – 4:00pm: “Lightroom 101” with Richard Smith

3:00pm – 4:00pm: “Curious by Nature” with Nichole Vild

3:00pm – 4:00pm: “Intro to Film Camera Technique and B&W Development” with Kevin Lane

4:00pm – 5:00pm: “The Art of Seeing (Exploring Light)” with Kimberly Baker

5:30pm – 9:00pm: Aperture Exhibition at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center (200 E M L King Blvd)

September 25, 2026: Darkroom Community Day

Free Workshops at Safelite District – RSVP Required (1804 E Main St)

11:00am – 1:30pm: “Introduction to Cyanotype Printing”

2:00pm – 5:00pm: “B&W Darkroom Printing Demonstration”

Depth of Field Day is sponsored by: River City Company, the Lyndhurst Foundation, Association for Visual Arts (AVA) and Safelight District.

The Chattanooga Aperture Project and Depth of Field Day were created by Koleby Gilbert to elevate and celebrate local photography.

For information and workshop registration, visit docs.google.com