EPB Installs Student Artwork Across Chattanooga

EPB has unveiled artwork by 12 high school students selected from the 2023 ArtSpark Goes to School challenge.

Students and their parents attended a public ceremony at EPB’s downtown office, where they were recognized by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, EPB President & CEO David Wade, Hamilton County Department of Education Superintendent Justin Robertson and other community leaders.

“It’s inspiring to see the diversity, creativity, and beauty across all the student works selected for this year’s ArtSpark Goes to School displays,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “These students aren't just improving Chattanooga’s shared spaces and enhancing cultural tourism, they are exercising real-world STEAM skills and being prepared to excel in Chattanooga’s future workforce.”

ArtSpark student artwork beautifies EPB utility boxes located across the community. Seven schools are represented among the selected works:

Asia Evans, Brainerd High School

Hunter Tenney, Brainerd High School

Bronwyn Alexander, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts

Faith Dann, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts

Dakota Houck, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts

Khloi Sandidge, Central High School

Kenyaun Hughes, The Howard School

Rachel Hutchings, Sale Creek High School

Alanna Jones Newman, Sale Creek High School

Harper Cowart, Signal Mountain High School

Jessica Arp, Soddy Daisy High School

Joslyn Peacock, Soddy Daisy High School

Students created artwork to fit utility boxes based on the theme of “What Energizes You?” by creating designs that illustrate what in their lives gives them energy.

“My ArtSpark project encapsulates what it feels like to have energy,” said Alanna Jones Newman, a student at Sale Creek High School, whose work features the liveliness of koi fish. “When people see my box, I hope it reminds them of something that excites them. Whether it be a gleaming childhood memory, an impressive accomplishment, or if they just like fish, I hope this piece is able to motivate someone to accomplish great things. In the process of making this piece I learned how to use acrylic paint to create dynamic scenes.”

Newly selected ArtSpark selections will be permanently displayed on utility boxes near Finley Stadium, Liberty Tower, Chattanooga Marriott Downtown, Frost Stadium, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Hamilton Place, intersection of Lee Highway and Highway 153, intersection of Lee Highway and East Brainerd Road, Rossville Boulevard and East 49th Street, Highland Park and The Chattanoogan Hotel.

“The arts are a great way to engage our students and help them connect to their schools and communities,” said Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “I’m proud to see artwork reflecting the experiences of our students on display as part of the ArtSpark project. Our school district represents rural, urban and suburban areas, all of which are reflected among the pieces selected this year. We’re grateful to EPB for continuing to offer this platform to students to make an impact on our community with the guidance and support of their teachers.”

With the completion of this year’s ArtSpark Goes to School program, student artwork will be displayed on 49 utility boxes.

“EPB is deeply committed to have a strong presence in our public schools through programs like ArtSpark Goes to School that inspire students to use their talents to discover possibilities through their passion for the arts,” said EPB Director of Residential Energy and Environmental Solutions Elizabeth Hammitt. “ArtSpark gives students the opportunity to learn about the electric system and offer a real-world work experience by participating in the local arts community and going through a competitive process to submit art for public display.”

EPB’s ArtSpark Goes to School partners include ArtsBuild, the City of Chattanooga and the City’s Public Art Chattanooga, Hamilton County Schools, River City Company, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and UTC’s Arts-Based Collaborative.