EPB's "ArtSpark Goes To School" Contest Winners Highlight Student Creativity

For the eighth year, EPB ArtSpark Goes to School recognized winning Hamilton County Schools students for their creativity and artistic achievement, which earned permanent installations on 10 utility boxes.

With the addition of this year’s winners, 78 total utility boxes will display original student artwork across Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Student works join a local community of artwork that generates $190 million annually, according to ArtsBuild.

ArtSpark Goes to School follows a curriculum designed by UTC's Arts-Based Collaborative to foster STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) learning experiences while encouraging self-expression.

The goal is to engage students through a hands-on design experience that teaches lessons that students can apply in future careers. All student artwork reflects their interpretation of the theme “What Energizes You?” View all winning artwork at epb.com/artspark.

Congratulations to winners selected by a committee of community leaders using an anonymous judging process:

JaKayla McCauley, Brainerd High School

Britt Knowles, Chattanooga High School for Creative Arts

Adam Shaw, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences

Miles Keyser, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences

Cora Clark, Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts

East Ridge High School Collaboration: Alanys Roman Cordero, Allison Juarez Perez, Anna Glynn, Isabella Price, Miguel Francisco, Nathanael Sontay-Vicente, Rajon High, Warren Stinnett, Yony Jacinto Perez, Zoie Clark

Jenny Bernabe Gonzalez, East Ridge High School

Sarah Gamez Tavera, Hixson High School

Carlie Lewis, Sale Creek High School

Lillian Thibault, Signal Mountain Middle/High School

“Programs like ArtSpark are opening doors for students to turn their ideas into meaningful work,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “It’s exciting to see young people gain confidence, develop practical skills, and contribute their creativity in ways that enrich our entire community.”

The annual program brings hands-on arts education into schools, allowing students to explore a wide range of creative disciplines and share their work with teachers, families, and the broader community.

“ArtSpark Goes to School gives students opportunities to learn in ways that build confidence, curiosity and engagement,” said Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson. “These experiences help students see new possibilities for themselves while strengthening connections between creativity and academic learning.”

“Creative talent is an asset for any city,” said Kate Kirnie, manager, Public Art, City of Chattanooga. “By supporting arts education and highlighting student creativity in public spaces, we’re reinforcing the connection between learning, culture and long-term economic development in Chattanooga.”

The student recognition event aligns with Chattanooga Arts Week, a citywide celebration of the arts and creative culture.

“Arts education is a critical part of strong communities,” said James McKissic, President and CEO of ArtsBuild. “Programs like ArtSpark Goes to School highlight how sustained investment in student creativity shapes future leaders and creates lasting impact for our community.”

Teaching artists from UTC's Arts-Based Collaborative play a key role in guiding students through real-world applications of the arts.

“Through this program, students see how artistic skills apply beyond the classroom,” said Angela Dittmar, Director of Teaching Artist Residencies with the UTC Arts-Based Collaborative. “ArtSpark Goes to School demonstrates the real-life value of arts education and how creativity supports problem-solving, communication and critical thinking.”

EPB leadership underscored the organization’s ongoing stewardship of the ArtSpark program.

“ArtSpark Goes to School reflects EPB’s commitment to being a thoughtful community partner,” said Elizabeth Hammitt, EPB Director of Stewardship & Energy Programs. “By supporting the integration of the arts in STEM education (STEAM) year after year, we’re helping ensure students continue to have access to meaningful creative experiences that can translate into careers.”