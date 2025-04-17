EPB’s ArtSpark Program Goes To School And Showcases Student Creativity

For the seventh year, EPB’s ArtSpark Goes to School program continues to highlight the artistic talents of local high school students while beautifying Chattanooga and Hamilton County’s public spaces.

Student artwork inspired by the theme "What Energizes You?" will soon be unveiled on 10 utility boxes across the city.

With the completion of this year’s program, student artwork will be displayed on 68 utility boxes. Winners represent schools from across Hamilton County:

Amelia Watkins, Hixson High School

Colette "Cole" Bischof, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts

Delilah Allen, East Ridge High School

Honey McCullough, Hixson High School

Karen Ramos Perez, The Howard School

Lina Jameel, Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts

London Woods, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences

Mac Campbell, Signal Mountain Middle/High School

Meg Finger, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts

Olivia Sutherland, Sale Creek Middle/High School

Runners-up were also recognized during the program, reflecting the deep talent of this year’s students:

Amelia Shipley, Sale Creek Middle/High School (runner-up)

Gianna Baldino, Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (runner-up)

Sadie Ham, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (runner-up)

Sara Yoshida, Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (runner-up)

View works by past winners and an interactive map of artwork locations at epb.com/artspark.

"Chattanooga's artistic culture is an integral part of who we are as a community, and I'm proud that EPB continues to support it with this innovative program,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Using student art to beautify our infrastructure in such a public way is a simple, brilliant way to promote these promising young Chattanooga artists."

The program, which engages students through a STEAM-based curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), helps students combine artistic expression with technical knowledge.

“ArtSpark Goes to School is giving opportunities to public school students to develop real-world art and design skills and put their creativity on display,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “It’s inspiring to see students discover and hone their gifts in ways that will not only shape their futures but also enrich our community.”

Dr. Justin Robertson, Hamilton County Schools Superintendent, emphasized the value of the student-centered initiative, saying, "ArtSpark Goes to School provides our students with a unique opportunity to apply their creativity and innovation beyond the walls of the classroom. Seeing their artwork displayed in our communities provides a sense of connection and inspiration as they continue their education.”

River City Company’s original program to cover utility boxes in artwork inspired ArtSpark Goes to School. “ArtSpark and ArtSpark Goes to School are great examples of how art can energize a community and make it more inviting for residents and visitors alike,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “The partnership beautifies our community spaces and empowers students to make their mark on our dynamic community.”

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Arts-Based Collaborative developed the curriculum schools used for the program. Angela Dittmar, Director of Teaching Artist Residencies at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, reflected on the educational benefits of the program: “ArtSpark bridges the gap between education and community involvement. Being able to participate in real-world art commissions and installations allows students to take ownership of and be recognized for their creativity, which is what makes ArtSpark Goes to School so impactful.”

Elizabeth Hammitt, EPB Director of Residential Energy and Environmental Solutions, shared her excitement about the ongoing success of ArtSpark: “ArtSpark has become more than just a program. It’s a way to celebrate the creativity cultivated in our schools and transform our public spaces. We’re proud to be part of this effort that fosters both STEAM education and community engagement.”

EPB works with a third party to create and apply vinyl wraps from the winning student designs.