Erica Moreland Exhibition Continues With New Works Added For First Friday

First Friday returns to Area 61 Gallery with new works added to Erica Moreland's "Soaring" series.

Erica will be in the gallery this Friday from 6 to 8 pm. Stop by to meet her, learn about her process and select a piece that resonates with you.

Regarding the opening of the exhibition, gallery director Keeli Crewe shares, "It was highly anticipated, well-attended and many of the pieces were added to collections throughout the city and regionally. Since opening night, Erica has been in-studio creating new pieces to ensure the September First Friday open house has plenty of new work to complete the collection".

Erica's mixed media fluid art, weavings, crazy quilts and abstracts have deepened her connection with her art. She shares through her artist statement that she has been able to develop new ideas and techniques with this medium that allow her to express emotion and tell stories in a way that is completely different from her previous work in oils, but resonates just as clearly.

“Soaring”, was inspired by an abstraction of wings that Erica finds herself drawn to recreating – exploring the form and design in various light and colors. For her, “Soar means more than just to fly...it suggests new heights, exhilaration, even Joy.”

Her collectors respond to her wing abstractions too and often share their stories of connection when they're purchased -- for a newborn's room, in memory of a loved one, for graduation or other rites of passage indicative of spreading your wings.

“Soaring” will be on display with all works available for purchase through the end of September.

Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street (to the left of the Tivoli Theatre in the Maclellan Building). The gallery hosts the work of over 30 local professional artists and craftsman and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

Regular gallery hours are Noon to 6 pm Thursday through Monday and are extended on from 6 to 8 pm the First Friday of each month.

Learn more online at area61gallery.com