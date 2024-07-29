Erica Moreland's New Exhibition “Soaring” Opens This Friday At Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery’s latest featured artist show, “Soaring” by Erica Moreland, opens during their monthly First Friday open house event, Friday, August 2nd, from 6-8 pm.

“Soaring” is inspired by an abstraction of wings that Erica finds herself drawn to recreating and exploring the form and design in various light and colors.

“Soar means more than just to fly; to feel the wind slipping below you, rising swiftly as you ride it higher, higher, higher,” Erica explains about one of the larger pieces for this collection. “Flying is just moving through the air. Soaring, though, suggests exhilaration, even joy.”

“Prior to 2019, Erica’s work was primarily representational but as a life-long learner, she discovered a love for abstract art,” notes Area 61’s gallery director Keeli Crewe.

Her love for painting began as a way to balance work and life after completing her Psychology degree from UT Knoxville. Initially self-taught, her desire to learn more took her back to the University for art and her art career started in the home and commercial interior design space painting murals. Simultaneously, she pursued continuing education consisting of hands-on workshops and immersive study abroad.

“I was once drawn to and focused on painting landscape and waterscapes,” Erica says. “The progression to abstract fluid art felt natural from my experience working with 2D and 3D faux finishes in interior décor. I’ve been able to develop new ideas and techniques with this medium that allow me to express emotion and tell stories in a way that is completely different from my work in oils, but it resonates just as clearly for me.”

“Soaring” will be on display with all works available for purchase through September. Erica will continue the series in studio and replace pieces that sell throughout the exhibit. Opportunities to meet Erica are during their monthly First Friday August and September open house events from 6-8 pm August 2nd and September 6th.

Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street (to the left of the Tivoli Theatre in the Maclellan Building). The gallery hosts the work of over 30 local professional artists and craftsman and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

Regular gallery hours are Thursday through Monday 12 noon to 6 pm. Learn more online at area61gallery.com