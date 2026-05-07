Explore The Chattanooga Lookouts’ New Public Art Gateways And Meet The Artist

The Lookouts and the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Arts Culture and Creative Economy have announced a special opportunity to experience the new series of public art entry gates before the game on Saturday, May 16.

Families and fans are invited to meet the artist and join in an interactive scavenger hunt with a Lookouts tickets giveaway and prizes available to participants. Come learn about the artworks and discover the stories that unfold along the Tennessee Riverwalk and in the Lookout’s new home at Erlanger Park.

The entry gates for Erlanger Park were conceived as monumental steel narratives cut directly into Corten metal and activated by natural light. Fabricated through precision laser-cutting and installed by ThoroughBuilt, Tommy Bronx’s Chattanooga story was able to be incorporated into the finishing touches of stadium construction.

“Creating the gates for Erlanger Park is deeply personal for me. Chattanooga is a city where landscape, history and community are inseparable. To be able to translate that identity into steel into something permanent and civic is an honor," Bronx said. "Knowing that families, fans and future generations will pass through this work for years to come means everything to me. To contribute a lasting public artwork to the City of Chattanooga is both a responsibility and a privilege, and I’m proud to have played a role in shaping this moment for the city.”

Each of the three entrances to the stadium reflect a distinct theme and storyline. The artworks, titled “Where the Game Begins”, “Forged on this Ground”, and “At the Foot of the Mountain” will be seen and enjoyed along the newest section of the Tennessee Riverwalk, blending form and function with artistry and detail for the enjoyment of all. The entry gate artworks are a welcome to residents and visitors to come and enjoy this new public space.

“Erlanger Park is more than just a ballpark; it is a gathering space for the community, and Tommy Bronx’s artwork shares that vision," said Lookouts President, Rich Mozingo. "We’re incredibly proud to partner with the City of Chattanooga to bring public art to the forefront of the fan experience and to make Erlanger Park a place that belongs to everyone.”

Tommy Bronx is a multidisciplinary visual artist and designer based between Chattanooga, TN and Atlanta, GA. With over 15 years of experience spanning public art, branding, and large-scale environmental design, his work transforms architecture into narrative—using line, rhythm, and form to connect people to place.

Through Tommy Bronx Studios, he collaborates with municipalities, cultural organizations, architects, and national brands to create murals and permanent public installations that celebrate identity and community. His work includes large-scale civic murals, stadium installations, and branded environments, all unified by a focus on storytelling and site-specific design.

Public Artwork Opening and Interactive Event