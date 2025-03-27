"Fairyland: The Art Of Abigail Warner" Comes To The North Shore's In-Town Gallery

Celebrate the arrival of spring at In-Town Gallery with Abigail Warner’s vibrant new show, Fairyland.

Using acrylic paints and ink on wood, Warner creates an imaginative world of delight, which she expresses through energetic drawing and dramatic use of color. Her highly personal style takes the viewer to a natural world with magical possibilities.

“We are surrounded,” Warner says, “by so many beautiful plants and creatures! My goal is to capture the movement and color of flora and fauna in the world around us, a world that too often goes unseen. The energy I find there has led me to create a personal fairyland, which seeks to distill the enchantment of nature and bring it into the spaces we occupy.”

Abigail Warner is a painter and illustrator from Evansville, IN, now residing in Chattanooga, TN. She has been painting and illustrating professionally since 2020. In 2018, she graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor’s degree in General Studies and a focus in art. In the warmer months, you can find Abigail at art and music festivals, where she paints, vends, and teaches others about the journey of being a full-time artist.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.